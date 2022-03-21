FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Spring is here, which means it’s time to for Fort Wayne residents to do some lawn spring cleaning.

The City of Fort Wayne Street Department announced on Monday that they will begin collecting biodegradable lawn and garden bags. The Fort Wayne Street Department urges residents to call 311 after they have filled and placed the bags at the curb. Bags will be collected within two business days.

The service will run through April 8th, but weather may affect the duration of the collection period.