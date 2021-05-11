Spring Bridal Spectacular coming to Ceruti’s Event Center Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bridal Spectacular is coming to Ceruti’s Event Center on Illinois Rd. Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The free event will feature over 50 vendors bring brides everything they need to make their wedding “spectacular.” Vendors include but are not limited to photographers, venues, wedding dress boutiques, tuxedos, travel agents, cakes, caterers, florists, limo reservations.

All brides will receive a $200 gift card to Symbolize It! to print their favorite pictures, the press release said. Brides will also receive a bag at the show.

Black Tie Promotions holds three bridal shows each year:

A spring bridal show May 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Ceruti’s Event Center

A fall bridal show Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum

A winter show Jan. 8 and 9, 2022 from noon to 4pm at the Memorial Coliseum

For more information on the Bridal Spectacular, visit fortwaynebrides.com.