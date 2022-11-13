FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Sunday is World Kindness Day, in the Summit City Creative Women of the World celebrates kindness year round. CWOW empowers not only women but the community members around them.

The diversity of cultures in Fort Wayne is how CWOW have been so successful. Erin McCarthy, Executive Director is pleased to see how the community has accepted different cultures.

“I think that has to do with kindness too, something that I am very passionate about is welcoming so to be apart of a community is when you come and feel welcomed,” explained McCarthy. “That has to do with kindness and also the fact that you are seen and also heard.”

Random acts of kindness can be complimenting your co-worker or reaching out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Kindness to McCarthy is ‘intentional’ and ‘thoughtful.’

“Kindness includes knowing yourself and getting to know other people to and getting to explore people that are different than you and different cultures,” said McCarthy.