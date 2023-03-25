HOAGLAND, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Heartbeat of Hoagland fundraiser was held with a goal to spread hope for organ recipients.

Foundation president Brian Strahm received a heart transplant nearly two years ago after he was diagnosed with a rare condition during the pandemic.

Strahm was on a waiting list for five months before getting a donor heart in March of 2021.

While the transplant saved his life, it also came with a costly hospital bill.

The experience made him want to do more to help others like himself.

Tonight, those who attended celebrated Strahm’s two-year anniversy of his heart transplant while raising money to continue helping others who need new organs.

All proceeds will benefit the patients at the St. Vincent`s Hospital Heart Center.

This event raised more than $90,000 last year.