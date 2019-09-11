Spreading hope during World Suicide Prevention Week

Fort Wayne, IND. (WANE) — September 8th to September 14th is National Suicide Prevention Week. In Indiana, a Hoosier dies by suicide every eight hours.

Health officials say every year 11-hundred college students die by suicide and it’s the second leading cause of death for that age group of students. That’s why Tuesday Purdue Fort Wayne helped educate the public on how they can help.

The university put on a “Mental Health Resource Fair”. This included information on mental health care, coping skills, and how to help a friend who’s struggling.

Resources:

Remedy LIVE is a local 24/7 suicide prevention chat center. To get started all you have to do is text 494949 or visit there website.

FW22 is a non-profit organization that facilitates community involvement in the support and assistance of Veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) AND Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). To learn more about the organization or to reach out for help you can call 260-750-5733 or visit their website.

Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana works to combat suicide and support families following a loss by suicide. To learn more information about the coalition click here.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved one. The phone number to reach them is 1-800-273-8255 or visit there website.