Spots available for ‘Over the Edge’ event on May 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On May 7, 80 rappelers will go “Over The Edge” of a building with United Way for a new project called Strong Neighborhoods.

There are currently over 60 spots available, and anyone who wants to rappel the PNC bank building will need to raise at least $1 thousand.

In the past, “Over the Edge” has worked to raise money with GiGi’s playhouse. This year, funds will go to United Way to create strong, safe and healthy neighborhoods.

To learn more about what an “Over The Edge” event looks like, watch this video.