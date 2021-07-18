Sports Car Club of America event continues at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The two day Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) event continued on Sunday.

“This is called an autocross, which is basically a road race where we do our own little traffic pylons instead of a road course,” said Steve Mieritc, the club’s regional executive. “This is a nice way to feel the limits of your car and, and put your car through the paces in a nice safe, controlled environment, so you’re not doing it out on the street.”

Cars raced around the course in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum’s parking lot, competing for the fastest time in their class. The course had a lot of turns to slow the cars down.

“The effect of that is that it feels like you’re going faster than you really are. And but in a safe and controlled environment,” said Meiritc.

Sunday’s race was one of 10 SCCA events of the year. The next event will be held on August 29.

Admission costs $6 for the main lot, $10 for the preferred lot and $18 for a bus or RV.

To learn more about the SCCA click here.