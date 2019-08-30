Sports betting to start soon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – What happens in New Haven stays in New Haven?

Area sports bettors won’t have to travel far to place their bets as The Winner’s Circle OTB will open its sportsbook in mid-September.

Kyle Waggoner, Vice President of Hospitality at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, shared the plans with WANE 15.

“Our goal over the next few months is to really give (bettors) a place to come and say, look, we don’t want to stay home and watch the game, we want to come to the Winner’s Circle here in New Haven, place some bets, and enjoy the atmosphere. So it’s a great chance for us to create an experience that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Eventually, you’ll be able place bets from an app on your cell phone.

Indiana expects a $13 million windfall in taxes from sports betting.