FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fright Night will offer “something unusually spooky” when it returns to downtown Fort Wayne next month.
The 13th annual Fright Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight.
The free, family friendly event – billed as “a night to dismember” – features activities for all ages around downtown. Guests are encouraged to dress in their vest zombie costume.
The popular Zombie Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m., when the walking dead parade through downtown. A Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza (Zombie Central) from 1-5:30 p.m.
Fright Night Survival Guides will be available starting Oct. 3 at the following locations:
- Downtown Fort Wayne
- Visit Fort Wayne
- Parkview Field
- Allen County Public Library (Main Branch)
- Embassy Theatre
- Grand Wayne Convention Center.
Street parking is free on Saturday. For more parking information, click here.
WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of Fright Night 2022.