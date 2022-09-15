FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fright Night will offer “something unusually spooky” when it returns to downtown Fort Wayne next month.

The 13th annual Fright Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight.

The free, family friendly event – billed as “a night to dismember” – features activities for all ages around downtown. Guests are encouraged to dress in their vest zombie costume.

The popular Zombie Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m., when the walking dead parade through downtown. A Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza (Zombie Central) from 1-5:30 p.m.

Fright Night Survival Guides will be available starting Oct. 3 at the following locations:

Downtown Fort Wayne

Visit Fort Wayne

Parkview Field

Allen County Public Library (Main Branch)

Embassy Theatre

Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Street parking is free on Saturday. For more parking information, click here.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of Fright Night 2022.