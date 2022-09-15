FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fright Night will offer “something unusually spooky” when it returns to downtown Fort Wayne next month.

The 13th annual Fright Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight.

The free, family friendly event – billed as “a night to dismember” – features activities for all ages around downtown. Guests are encouraged to dress in their vest zombie costume.

The popular Zombie Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m., when the walking dead parade through downtown. A Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza (Zombie Central) from 1-5:30 p.m.

Fright Night Survival Guides will be available starting Oct. 3 at the following locations:

  • Downtown Fort Wayne
  • Visit Fort Wayne
  • Parkview Field
  • Allen County Public Library (Main Branch)
  • Embassy Theatre
  • Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Street parking is free on Saturday. For more parking information, click here.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of Fright Night 2022.