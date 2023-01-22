FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana is just a few weeks away.

It takes place Saturday, February 11 at Metea County Park.

Anyone who wants to participate can register online or the day of the event.

Jake Pickett, the Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair, and Julie Burkholder from Special Olympics Indiana joined First News Sunday on January 22 to discuss the fundraiser.

Burkholder said their goal for this year is to raise $60,000, but are currently only at around $20,000.

“We need your help. So, come and plunge with us or find somebody to support,” she explained.

Anyone who wants to participate can register online or in person on the day of the event.

A minimum of $85 in pledges is required.