FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the start of fall happening September 23, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has started to wind down its summer season its finale being the splash pads closing down.

Promenade Park will close its water feature on September 25 but Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said that all other splash pads will remain open until October 8.

The department offers 9 splash pads for public use. The use of any of the splash pads is free.

Here’s the list of locations open until October 8;

Memorial

McCormick

Waynedale

Shoaff

Buckner

Robert E. Meyers

Taylor’s Dream Boundless Playground

Franklin Park

Splash pads are operational 9 am-9 pm during the season.