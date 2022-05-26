FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been practicing your belly flops and cannon balls, it’s about to pay off as the city pools and splash pads are set to open.

All 9 splash pads will open Saturday, May 28th. Every day from 9am to 9pm, you and your family can enjoy every amenity it has to offer. Everything is controlled by touch, so once activated, the water will run for 5 minutes and then shut off. To turn back on, simply repress the button.

The city pools, Northside and McMillen, is set to open Saturday, June 4th, and will be open for 6 days a week. Their hours are from 12:30pm until 5pm daily. Each city park also has playgrounds, basketball courts, and other things for people to enjoy.

With all the excitement surrounding the openings of these pools and splash pads, there will be a even greater need for help. The Parks and Recreations team is still looking for people to join their team. Openings include camp counselors, aquatics, golf courses and more.

The Parks and Recreation team usually hires around 350 people, and they are currently short 100 people.

For more information on how to apply for a position, as well as admission price, you can visit their website.