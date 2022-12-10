FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16.

Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more in the interview above.

The Spirit of Christmas is at the Allen County Courthouse on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are at 3 p.m. on December 17 and 18. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.