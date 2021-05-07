‘Spend life together’ in a Columbia City alley

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Over a year of work, fundraising and creative vision culminated Friday evening when a Chamber Ribbon Cutting ceremony was held for Ohki Alley in downtown Columbia City.

In 2019, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Columbia City and the Community Foundation of Whitley County launched a crowd funding campaign to transform the alley into a colorful, hangout spot.

“Ohki Alley is just a great connecting space in our community and downtown portion. It’s a place where people can come together and just spend life together,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.

Named after a late entrepreneur and community leader Ohki Alley features a small rain garden, artistic bike rack, flexible seating, a beer garden, painted murals and movable planters.

Ohki Alley is located just east of Chapman’s Tap Room in downtown Columbia City, just north of the Whitley County Courthouse.