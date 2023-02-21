Two business partners closed on this storefront in downtown Auburn on Monday. (City of Auburn)

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A gourmet hot dog eatery is coming to downtown Auburn this summer.

Glizzy’s will have a variety of hot dogs on the menu including, plain dogs, Coney dogs, Chicago-style dogs and more, the City of Auburn said in a press release.

“We are bringing concepts to Auburn that exist elsewhere,” said Christopher D’Avignon, who is opening the restaurant alongside his business partner James Gevarges. “We are looking at bringing something different to the area.”

“Glizzy” is slang for hot dog in many bigger cities, the release explained.

The business partners closed on the downtown storefront Monday, and said the restaurant is expected to open this summer. Plans are also in the works for an eventual bar on the second floor that will focus on bourbon and craft cocktails.

While the building will need some renovations inside and out before opening its doors, D’Avignon said the classic interior is set to be restored to what it once was.

If all goes as planned for a summertime opening, the City said Glizzy’s will be open for business in time for this year’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.