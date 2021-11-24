Special prosecutor finishes probe of alleged bullying at Churubusco Jr-Sr High School

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) The special prosecutor appointed to investigate allegations of bullying at Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School has finished his investigation.

Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix accepted the role as special prosecutor earlier this month.

The allegations of bullying surfaced during a public comment section at a late October school board meeting. According to a parent, several students were being urinated on while in a middle school locker room. She also claimed that some students were also touched inappropriately. She said that coaches need to be in the locker room and that the bullies need more than two days of suspension. Other parents also made claims of bullying.

Smith-Green Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hile addressed the situation in a six-minute video posted on YouTube. While Hile did not go into detail he confirmed that the Indiana State Police Department and the Churubusco Police Department were investigating the incident and that led to the appointment of Special Prosecutor Nix.

On Wednesday he issued a statement indicating he has reviewed the case report and supporting documentation from the Indiana State Police. He determined that all the students involved were juveniles and none of them allegedly committed any acts that would be considered felony offenses. As a result Nix has referred all of the students allegedly involved to juvenile authorities

The juvenile court will proceed with the investigation and any punishments could be handled informally through probation or by a juvenile court judge.

On Monday, the Smith-Green Community Schools board pledged to study its bullying policies and said it stands behind the district administration.

In a statement Monday, the board stated the case “sparked a lot of misinformation and malicious

rumors about our students, schools, and community,” and much was “unfounded.”