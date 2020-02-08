Special Olympics Indiana to host annual Polar Plunge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds will be “freezing for a reason” Saturday morning to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.

The annual event kicks offs 10 AM at its new location Camp Red Cedar. Last year the plunge had 133 plungers and raised just over $27,000.

According to the event coordinators, the goal this year is expected to be record breaking. The goal set is $32,000 and has already surpassed with $45,000 funds raised.

The money raised from this event funds programs for state and local Special Olympics and generates awareness of the power of the organization. The Special Olympics allows people of all ages with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through socializing, exercising, and friendly competition.

WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn will be the Master of Ceremony and take the plunge.

For more information , visit their website.