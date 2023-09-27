FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Special Olympics hosted members of the Fort Wayne community Wednesday for a special breakfast for athletes who have intellectual disabilities.

All those who attended enjoyed a breakfast of eggs, sausage and roasted potatoes.

Guest speakers included a Special Olympic Gold medalist on the national basketball team, as well as WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley, who emceed the event.

I’ve just seen the transformative effect our movement has. They join Special Olympics, and they’re accepted as they are. They grow in confidence and skills. They’re accepted and they assume responsibility. This is the place where it starts. Kelly Ries, senior director of donor engagement

