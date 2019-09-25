Special judge appointed to hear Sheriff Gladieux case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A special judge has been appointed to hear a criminal case involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Whitley County Judge Douglas Fahl was appointed Tuesday by the Indiana Supreme Court. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull had previously recused herself from the case.

On Sept. 12, Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings of Madison County filed a misdemeanor charge of battery against Gladieux in Allen Superior Court.

The filing came after a months-long investigation by Indiana State Police into an altercation involving Gladieux and a teenage boy that took place at the Three Rivers Festival around 11 p.m. on July 16.

Gladieux maintains his innocence. His attorney, Anthony Churchward, said in a statement that while the sheriff “takes responsibility for his unprofessional conduct on the night in question, he adamantly denies committing the offense of Battery and maintains that he is innocent of this charge.”

The appointment of the special judge paves the way for Gladieux to turn himself in to be booked on the misdemeanor charge.

Cummings, who was appointed as a special prosecutor after Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards asked for the appointment, said Gladieux will resolve the case through the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office’s pretrial diversion program. The program is offered to those charged with misdemeanor offenses as a way to avoid a criminal conviction. After completing the program, the charge will be dismissed.