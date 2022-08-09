INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special election to fill the U.S. House seat of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a traffic crash last week.

Holcomb signed an Executive Order on Tuesday that calls for the special election to name a new 2nd District representative. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022, Holcomb ordered.

Walorski was killed Aug. 3 when the small SUV she was riding in crossed over the center line of S.R. 19 in Elkhart County outside Nappanee and hit a Buick head-on. Two of her staffers – Communications Director Emma Thomson and District Director Zachery Potts – were also killed in the crash, along with the driver of the Buick, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee.

Walorki’s term ends Jan. 3, 2023.

Party candidates must declare candidacy with the Indiana Election Division and the chair the party caucus. From there, Republicans and Democrats will caucus for precinct committeemen to nominate candidates for the special session.

The 2nd District covers Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, and Wabash counties and parts of Kosciusko and La Porte counties.