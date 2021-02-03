Special edition TinCaps Valentine’s Day packages on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering fans a special edition Valentine’s Day Package that includes a seasonal 12-pack of adult beverages, a trio of wines, wine glasses, chocolate brownies and a romantic candle. Fans have the option of purchasing one item or everything.

“We love our fans and can’t wait until the day when Parkview Field is rocking again for a baseball game,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Until then, we continue to look for creative ways to engage with and serve our fans. So many have enjoyed our Meal Kits and Holiday Survival Packages that we were asked to come up with something new for Valentine’s. A lot of fans have appreciated the convenience of our program, not to mention the benefit of being able to sample different drinks.”

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing to bring fans this unique 12-pack sampler that features a variety of beer, cider and seltzer. The package also includes a tasting guide with details on each beverage.

TinCaps Valentine’s Day 12-Pack Adult Beverage Sampler

TinCaps Valentine’s Day Wine Trio

Cabernet

Chardonnay

Moscato

A 12-pack drink sampler costs $34.95 plus tax. The wine trio that includes a pair of glasses and a candle costs $39.95 plus tax. A dozen brownies cost $18.95 plus tax.

Online orders are due by Monday at 8 p.m. with convenient, contactless pickup at Parkview Field on Feb. 12.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

“On behalf of the entire organization, we sincerely appreciate all who have found ways to support us during this pandemic,” Nutter said.