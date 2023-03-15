FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local businessman has submitted plans to build a 20,000 square-foot business on Arden Drive on the city’s southwest side.

Kurt Schlabach of KDS Investment Properties, LLC said Wednesday that the industrial spec building will resemble the one next door where he operates his business, Retirement Home TV Corporation, responsible for providing cable alternatives to senior communities.

The proposed warehouse will occupy about 1.7 acres of a 3.2 acre lot at 4604 Arden Dr. Schlabach said he is asking the plan commission to provide him with a new address for the new building.

“I bought the lot and positioned my building on the eastern half of the lot so I could add on to my existing business or create a new one,” Schlabach said.

Schlabach’s research indicates there is a market for industrial spec buildings of this size. There are some being built in the county that are far bigger.

“Everything is much smaller or a lot bigger,” said Schlabach, who believes 20,000 square feet is the “sweet spot.” Although he does not have a tenant signed, he said he expects a local business to lease the spot.

The new building, expected to cost more than $3 million, will offer a loading dock, overhead door, and windows with unlimited opportunities for office space.

“It’s not going to be all metal,” said Schlabach, adding that he’ll dress up the front with stone and have nice windows.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, if his application is approved, and should be completed by next spring, Schlabach said.