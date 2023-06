FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you can head to Promenade Park to hear a variety of artists and speakers. Culture Shift is hosting Fort Unity on the River.

Alex MacDonald with Culture Shift and artist Gemini stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above.

Fort Unity on the River is on Saturday, July 1. It’s happening at Promenade Park from 5 until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10, and VIP tickets are also available. You can click here to learn more.