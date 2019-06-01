SPCA helps Texas dogs find forever homes in Fort Wayne

They need a loving and caring family, now more than 75 pets will be able to find forever homes thanks to the Allen County SPCA and Bob Rohrman Subaru.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne and The Allen County SPCA teamed up to bring animals to the Summit City for adoption.

Around 27 volunteers and 13 Subarus left for Conroe, Texas, on Tuesday on a four-day round trip to bring the pets to Fort Wayne. They coined the excursion ‘Subaru to the Rescue.’

The group arrived Friday night and on Saturday held an adoption event at the dealership. Their initial goal was to bring back up to 50 dogs to find their forever families in Fort Wayne, but that changed when all 13 cars were loaded up.

“We actually brought back 77, 72 dogs and five kittens, back here to Fort Wayne to find their forever homes and today is the adoption event, and we’re here watching these animals become Hoosiers,” said Allen County SPCA Executive Director Jessica Henry.

Henry said they chose to pick up animals from the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Conroe, TX, to help with overcrowding. According to Henry, animals in southern states are not spayed or neutered as often as they are in northern states and shelters become overwhelmed.

“The shelter we pulled from has more than 700 animals there, and they really need help from shelters like ours, so it was a really great experience to know we are relieving some of that overcrowding,” added Henry.

The SPCA took a total of 46 dogs to Saturday’s adoption event, which was every dog on the transport that was not too young for adoption. By the end of the event, all but one of those pups had been adopted.