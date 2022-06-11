FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homes and churches in a southwest Fort Wayne neighborhood are opening their doors Saturday for a tour.

Developed in 1915, the Harrison Hill Neighborhood is located south of downtown Fort Wayne in the 46807 zip code. The neighborhood is hosting a Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of their official listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

During the tour, local artists are selling their work at an art market hosted by Bread and Circus. Check it out at the neighborhood entrance on Calhoun Street near the half circle loop of South Cornell and South Seminole Circles. Food trucks on South Harrison Street are offering lunch and snacks to those wandering through the neighborhood.

Tickets can be bought in advance for $15 online or purchased at Saturday’s event for $18. Children ages 12 and under get in for free. Tickets can be picked up in the grassy boulevard of South Harrison Street just south of Redeemer Lutheran Church, or near the Harrison Hill Elementary School entrance.

Parking is available at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harrison Hill Elementary School, and throughout the neighborhood.