Southwest Allen County Schools to accept at-home COVID-19 test results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Due to the short supply of COVID-19 tests, Southwest Allen County Schools announced it will accept results from tests taken at home.

“Beginning (Monday), SACS will recognize and accept PCR, Antigen (Rapid Test) or AT HOME COVID-19 test results,” Superintendent Park Ginder wrote in an email to parents.

Ginder’s letter detailed how to send the district the results of an at home test. He added SACS does not keep records of COVID vaccinations or test results.

“This new protocol, approved by the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and the Allen County Department of Health, validates the use of home tests in an effort to keep those sick at home recovering and healthy staff and students in school.”