FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder, Ph.D., just finished his first year in that role. The board approved his appointment in June 2021. Ginder started at the district as Homestead High School’s principal in 2013.

Ginder discussed the progress of Homestead’s construction and the referendum renewal that will go before voters in November. It would keep the rate of 15 cents per $100 assessed property value for another eight years. Previous referendums with that same rate were approved in 2009 and 2016. In 2016, though, a $3.5 million cap was put on it. That cap will not be there under this renewal.

The money will allow the district to retain 43 teachers, two guidance counselors and one school resource officer and add 14 more teachers, seven more guidance counselors/social workers, two more school resource officers, a central office administrator, one support staff position and one alternative school counselor.

According to the district, the referendum would cost around half of the voters in the district $9 or less per month. For more on the referendum, click here.

SACS goes back to school on August 10.

Watch the videos below to see Ginder’s discussion with Alyssa Ivanson.