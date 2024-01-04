FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools administrators are once again dealing with a racial social media post involving students from the district.

Superintendent Park Ginder responded to the post, which involved two middle school students from the district, on Thursday.

In a statement, Ginder said that administrators had “been made aware of the social media post created,” and “the image does not represent the behavior we expect of students.” In the statement, the district encouraged parents to start a dialogue with their students discussing the use of derogatory language and images in targeting another student’s background.

The social media post appeared to show two girls who had their faces painted. The paint on one of the girls appeared black while the paint on the other girl appeared to be red or brown.

Last February, the district dealt with a similar issue at Homestead High School which caused fighting to break out within the school and lockouts amid protests.

Since then, the district has been working to address the ongoing racial tensions through discussion and partnering with FAIR for All. FAIR, which stands for the Foundation Against Intolerance and Crime hosted multiple sessions for faculty, students, and others involved in the district starting in October of 2023.

You can read the full statement from SACS superintendent Park Grinder down below.