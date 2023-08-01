Southwest Allen County School District (SACS) met Tuesday to finalize the plan they have been voting on for months to alleviate racial tensions within the district.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) met Tuesday to finalize the plan they have been voting on for months to alleviate racial tensions within the district.

Members discussed the projected budget for the organization FAIR for All and will vote on whether or not to move forward with the proposal at the next meeting.

Last meeting, school board members voted on two potential partnerships with Rise to Win and FAIR for All in separate votes.

FAIR for All is an organization that aims to advance civil rights and promote a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.

Rise to Win is a national nonprofit that helps to resolve racial discrimination in the sports community.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder said the plan would have been for Rise to Win to come in and host community forums; however, the school board felt the organization did not fit with the plan the district had in mind.

FAIR for All would have taken the report from that and created a plan moving forward for the district on addressing things that came up.

The board voted in favor of partnering up with FAIR for All but voted against the proposed partnership with Rise to Win.

Members then agreed to look into using FAIR for All to cover both aspects of community forums and developing a plan for the district to move forward.

Now, the district has priced how much it would be to use FAIR for All for both services.

Officials said that if approved, two trainers from FAIR for All would conduct six 90-minute sessions catered to community members which will run around $10,000.

Professional development sessions for SACS teachers and administration will cost upward to $7,000.

Board members are confident that this will prove to be a worthy investment for the district.

The board is excited for one because we’re making progress and moving forward … I was on one zoom session and really liked what they had to say about the direction, they could first diagnose where they see the issues are and then from there to go with our community as well and also go within our school system. Jennifer Bennett, SACS Board President

The next meeting will be held Aug. 15.