FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kroger store in Southgate Plaza will reopen Tuesday morning after a fire last week.

A Kroger official said the store at 218 E. Pettit Ave. will reopen to customers at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The location has been closed for a week, since a man set fire to a charcoal display inside the store on May 2.

Investigators said the man came into the store and sprayed the bags of charcoal with lighter fluid and set it ablaze, then tossed the bottle of lighter fluid on it. He then left the store and drove off.

The store’s sprinkler system was activated and contained the flames, but firefighters had to extinguish the blaze. The store sustained significant smoke and water damage. Here’s a photo from WANE 15 viewer Evan Hinsey of the aftermath:

In a statement, Kroger said it was still working to repair and renovate, but was eager to welcome shoppers again.

“Some final repairs will still be needed, so shoppers may encounter additional renovations in the store for a short time. Kroger leaders say, though, it is important to return to service for the convenience of neighborhood shoppers.

The Kroger executive team appreciates our associates who worked diligently to prepare for the reopening and our customers for their flexibility during this unfortunate event.” Eric Halvorson, Kroger spokesman

On Monday, a suspect in the arson was arrested. Police believe he set at least four fires around the city, including three on May 2 alone.