CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana judge already mired in controversy is now facing a felony domestic battery charge.

Sabrina Bell, the Crawford County Circuit Court judge, has been charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to an Indiana State Police media release. It’s a Level 6 felony, the lowest level felony in the state.

Bell was booked into Crawford County Jail on Thursday and has since been released on pre-trial conditions, according to police.

No details about what led to the arrest were released, other than it occurred on April 12.

Bell is also facing judiciary discipline from the Indiana Supreme Court, according to filings in court Thursday.

Previously, Bell was one of three judges involved in a shooting outside a downtown Indianapolis White Castle on May 1, 2019.

In that incident, Bell had been out drinking with two judges from Clark County and decided to go to the Red Garter Gentlemen’s Club in downtown Indianapolis at around 3 a.m. After finding the club closed, the judges walked to a nearby White Castle on South Street.

Sabrina Bell

Documents state that Bell was intoxicated at the time and flipped off two men in an SUV who reportedly yelled something while driving past.

Two men — Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser — exited the SUV and a physical altercation ensued with two of the judges being shot by Kaiser. Court documents show Bell never attempted to de-escalate the conflict and instead assisted in provoking the men.

The other judges involved in the incident were Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs. Bell was suspended after the incident. Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

All three judges were charged with misconduct. Kaiser was charged with multiple felonies for the shooting.

In April, news about another incident involving Bell and law enforcement began to leak. No details were released, other than Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies were involved as well as a special prosecutor. Eventually, Indiana State Police were called in to help investigate.

Shortly afterwards, Bell announced on Facebook she would not seek reelection for her position.