FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A southeast area service group gave away holiday hams to families in need.

Cars filled the parking lot Saturday morning, marking the ‘2nd Annual Ham Giveaway’ at the Impact Center.

2nd Annual Ham Giveaway at the Impact Center.







Volunteers at 9 a.m. began handing out the free hams and gifts wrapped in festive paper.

This event follows the group’s annual turkey giveaway at the end of November.

The Impact Center at New Covenant Worship Center is a resource in southeast Fort Wayne at 3420 E. Paulding Blvd.