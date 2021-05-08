Southeast Revival Baseball League kicks off first season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Southeast Revival Baseball League kicked off its first season on Saturday.

“It’s a group of alumni that got together, that used to play on these fields back in the 70s and 80s,” said Scott Everson, the league’s board president. “It was just a big part of our lives and a big influence on our lives and we just wanted to bring it back to the community.”

The league is comprised of about 130 kids spread over 11 teams.

The league is comprised of about 130 kids spread over 11 teams. There are three t-ball teams, three minor league teams, three major league teams and two girls softball teams. The ages of kids involved ranges from five to 12.

“We actually partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, and that generated a big interest in for a lot of kids,” said Everson. “We’re really pleased with this first year. We just want to provide nice, healthy community-based, family-based activities.”

The league’s games will be played at the Village Woods Diamond, Clouds Park and New Government Worship Center.

For anyone interested in joining the league, Everson said there are a few spots left. The registration form can be filled out on the league’s Facebook page. Once all spots are filled, any late sign-ups will be placed on waitlist.