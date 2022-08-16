FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA).

It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18 million will be distributed between six regional projects. This includes:

$3 million expanding the Fort Wayne International Airport

$6 million for Riverfront Phase II, expanding Promenade Park in Fort Wayne

$6 million for the Village Premier housing project located in southeast Fort Wayne

$2.44 million for Legacy Heights, a housing development in Wabash

$198,450 for Industry 4.0/iSmart Factory Lab, a robotics lab in Kendallville

$249,000 for Rivergreen Housing development in Huntington

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership is an economic development organization. They are the leaders for the RDA. The creation of the READI program continues to support development throughout Fort Wayne. Find more information on each individual project here.