Southeast Fort Wayne residents to share ideas for improvement

Southeast Fort Wayne residents are invited to share their ideas on how to make their quadrant of the city better. The Southeast Strategy kicks off Monday, Oct. 21.

The meeting will take place at 7500 S. Anthony Blvd. in the former Kmart Plaza from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Food from local restaurants, games and door prizes will be pat of the event.

The City of Fort Wayne Planning Department, Southeast Area Partnership and residents will discuss ideas for housing, retail, commercial, industrial and infrastructure needs in Southeast Fort Wayne. A consulting team from YARD & Company will lead the discussions and help uncover possibilities for growth and development in the quadrant.

“Having a growing and vibrant southeast Fort Wayne is critical to the current and future success of our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Collectively, we’ve made positive strides, but we recognize that more needs to be done to ensure residents and neighborhoods have access to grocery stores, restaurants, and additional retail options to enhance the overall quality of life.”

City Councilman Glynn Hines, 6th District, said this 2019 strategy event is similar to one that was held in 2007. The results of that last session were the new Renaissance Pointe YMCA, The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation McMillen Community Center, revitalization of the Coca-Cola Bottleworks building into affordable housing, and the construction of more than 70 new homes in Renaissance Pointe Community Homes.

Hines said this time around people are asking for market rate housing and retail and commercial businesses, particularly sit-down restaurants like Applebee’s and stores other than Walmart.

The Southeast Strategy Wrap-Up is set for Thursday, October 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 7500 S. Anthony Blvd.