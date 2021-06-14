Southeast Fort Wayne residents invited to public input sessions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership is looking for public input from people who live in southeast area neighborhoods.

The public is invited to a series of public meetings to share their thoughts and ideas for McKinnie Commons located at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue and Powell Park located at the corner of Pontiac Street and Weisser Park Avenue.

Residents have two opportunities to participate in community meetings which will be held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Ave:

McKinnie Commons on Tuesday at 8 p.m. or June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Powell Park will be hosted Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. or June 23 at 8 p.m.

Those interested only need to attend one session because each session will include the same information, the city said.

If you are unable to attend in person, the city said an online survey will be available in the coming week, which can be found here. Once the concepts are approved ground breaking could begin by the end of this year.

These are two projects identified in the Southeast Strategy Update which is a comprehensive sub-area plan focused on reinvesting in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant of the city.

This initiative was developed by the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division with the guidance and direction from southeast leaders, the plan provides strategies for investing in commercial and housing growth, building community, and improving the quality of life for southeast residents.