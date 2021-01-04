Southeast Fort Wayne residents asked for input on area improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Southeast Area Partnership is collaborating with the City of Fort Wayne’s Planning & Policy Department to bring new investment to the southeast quadrant and are asking for input from area residents.

The placemaking ideas were developed by a group of 20 local architects and southeast area community creatives, in partnership with Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and the Southeast Area Partnership, the press release said.

The goal is to convert underutilized public spaces over the next 10 years into inviting, attractive and vibrant places that encourage residents to interact and gather.

Improvements include: public art, hanging baskets, lighting improvements, bike lanes, community gathering spaces and more.

Residents are encouraged to take a short survey regarding several placemaking proposals supporting the Southeast Strategy Update. The proposals and survey are available online at www.southeaststrategy.org.

By filling out the survey, the public will help the City of Fort Wayne and Southeast Area Partnership prioritize projects for possible implementation this year, the press release said.

In addition to taking the short survey, residents can view the designs and make comments on the website or they may email comments to southeast@cityoffortwayne.org through Jan. 13.

Renata Robinson, the Southeast Community Development Coordinator, was hired by the Southeast Area Partnership in 2020 to work alongside the southeast Fort Wayne community, the City of Fort Wayne, and local stakeholders on placemaking, urban renewal and economic development projects that showcase the area’s cultural diversity and potential, the press release said.

Residents can fill out the survey here.