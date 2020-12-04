Southbound Lima Road closed at Fernhill Ave after firefighters respond to house fire

by: Josh Ayen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters responded to an overnight house fire near the intersection of Lima Road and Norfolk Avenue early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., firefighters arrived at 3405 Lima Rd. to find a house in flames. A neighboring house also caught fire as a result. Firefighters successfully extinguished both flames.

The occupants of the house evacuated prior to the firefighters arriving and suffered no injuries. However, a deceased cat was found under debris.

The initial house suffered extensive structural damage while the neighboring home had minimal damage.

Southbound Lima Road remains closed at Fernhill Avenue as firefighters remain on the scene.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

