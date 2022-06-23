FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was stopped on southbound Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange Thursday morning due to a pileup.
Dispatchers told WANE 15 that possibly up to 8 vehicle crashed in the area just after 9 a.m. An INDOT camera showed 5 vehicles involved in a pileup.
At least two ambulances were at the scene. Fort Wayne Police were working the crash.
No other information was released.
The interstate was open again by 10:15 a.m.
