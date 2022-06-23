A crash on southbound Interstate 69 below the Coldwater Road overpass on Thursday, June 23, 2022, is shown. (INDOT)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was stopped on southbound Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange Thursday morning due to a pileup.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that possibly up to 8 vehicle crashed in the area just after 9 a.m. An INDOT camera showed 5 vehicles involved in a pileup.

At least two ambulances were at the scene. Fort Wayne Police were working the crash.

No other information was released.

The interstate was open again by 10:15 a.m.