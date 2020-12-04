1 dead after fatal semi crash on I-69

by: Josh Ayen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a semi crash on I-69 between Auburn and Waterloo Friday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department have identified the driver as William Modzelewski, 62, of Michigan. Modzelewski was traveling southbound on I-69 when he drove into the median and crashed into a beam supporting the C.R. 28 overpass just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of I-69 were closed early Friday morning at one point as emergency crews responded to the crash. They have since reopened.

