Crash ends with vehicle upside down in Reservoir Park, SB Clinton St closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers should avoid part of Clinton Street as crews respond to a water rescue at Reservoir Park at the intersection of Creighton Avenue and South Clinton Street, south of downtown Fort Wayne.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., crews were dispatched to the Reservoir Park on reports of a water rescue, according to the police activity log.

Responding crews report that two vehicles crashed at the intersection causing one vehicle to lose control, travel south on Clinton Street and into the reservoir.

Several bystanders jumped in the water to get the driver, identified as Brayshon Robinson, out of the vehicle, officers report.

No injuries were reported from either vehicle.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that southbound Clinton Street is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.