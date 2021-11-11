South Whitley Elementary holds parade to honor area veterans

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – South Whitley Elementary honored area veterans on Thursday with a parade.

Students and community members gathered around the town’s Amvets Center with banners created by students and teachers that recognized each military branch.

Principal Bryan Emmert was thrilled with the turnout and to see the community come together to recognize their local veterans.

“It’s very important that we celebrate those who have served and who are still continuing to serve. With having the crowd that it shows we still support our local town and our local veterans here,” Emmert said.

South Whitley has held veterans day programs in the past, but this was the first time it has organized a parade of this scale for the holiday.