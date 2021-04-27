South Whitley ‘chickens’ out over ordinance

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) — About two dozens residents showed up at the South Whitley town council meeting Tuesday night. The hot topic: should chickens should be allowed within city limits?

After a long debate between residents and council members, the ordinance failed and ultimately died without getting an official vote.



For the past nine months, some residents of Whitley County were asking for the town board to pass an ordinance that would allow residents living within city limits to own up to six chickens and no roosters.

More than a hundred residents signed the petition to get the town to allow the ordinance. However, another hundred residents signed a petition against it citing, “the smell of the birds and the worry chickens would be running loose.”

Two of the councilman voted no due to concerns about how to police the ordinance.

“People aren’t going to move here if the residents in town are not willing to be progressive about certain things,” said resident Dove Stasko. “They allow people to have chickens in their backyard, in town in Indianapolis so I don’t see what the trouble is.”

Residents have the option to go in front of the Plan Commission to get the ordinance passed that way. Otherwise, they will have to wait another two years after the next town council election.