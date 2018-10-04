South Side HS ivy cut down

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Side High School is shown Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The ivy that grew on the exterior of South Side High School has been removed, but the school district said it will eventually grow back.

A viewer told WANE 15 this week that she drove by the school last week and saw a crew cutting down the ivy, which has become rather distinctive of the school over the years. The viewer said it was completely gone Thursday morning.

WANE 15 went to the school Thursday to find its facade barren and red brick exposed.

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman told WANE 15 that a crew is doing maintenance on the building and they had to remove the ivy to do that. Stockman said that once the maintenance is done, the ivy will grow back.

Stockman added that this is not the first time they've had to remove the ivy.