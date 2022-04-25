FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — South Side High School has inducted a new class of Distinguished Alumni.

The school on Saturday honored 22 alumni with its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Former award winners include actress Shelly Long, fashion designer Bill Blass, and Fort Wayne mayors Win Moses and Ivan Lebamoff.

Among Saturday’s honorees: former WANE 15 journalist Chris Darby.

Inductees received a statuette of the Archer, the mascot of South Side, and a photo and biography will be displayed on a wall in the high school.