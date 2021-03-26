South Side Farmers Market prepares to open for 95th season with new hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side Farmers Market is entering into its 95th year as it opens for the season on April 3.

Every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., various vendors and area growers bring their goods to the market for eager shoppers.

“Fresh, locally grown produce continues to be the biggest attraction, but hormone-free pork and poultry and fresh eggs have been available year-round for the past few years. The other vendors attend the market from the Saturday before Easter until mid-December each year,” the press release said.

South Side Farmers Market shoppers will also find a large variety of home-baked goods, seasonal plants, flowers, artwork, crafts, jewelry, antiques, books and flea-market finds. There is also a counter serving breakfast and lunch for hungry shoppers, the press release said. Wood stoves will be fired up to warm the building on chilly mornings.

Located in the 3300 block of Warsaw St., between Oxford and Pontiac, the South-Central area of town has long been familiar with many charms of the market and what a fun, friendly place it is. A large, free parking lot is located right off of Dalman Ave. where a handicap-accessible door is located.

Occasionally there are stands available for rent for $25 per market. If interested, contact Brenda Woznick at stand #53, or call 260-244-3288 for more information.

To learn more about the market, visit the website at www.southsidefarmersmarket.com.

