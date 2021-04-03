South Side Farmers Market opens for 95th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s South Side Farmers Market is opening for its 95th year of business on Saturday.

At the market, various vendors and local growers sell everything from home baked goods to plants, produce artwork, antiques and more.

“Fresh fruit and vegetables are always better for you than anything else you can buy so it helps the community to be within walking distance to be able to come here where they can’t walk to the grocery store,” said Brenda Woznick, the market master.

Hormone-free pork, poultry and fresh eggs will also be available along with a counter serving breakfast and lunch for hungry shoppers.

Despite what the sign says, the South Side Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. It will be open through mid-December.

“Even though we’re only open one day a week, one day a week you can get enough vegetables to sustain you through the week,” said Woznick.

The market is located in the 3300 block of Warsaw Street. Shoppers can park for free in a lot located right off of Dalman Ave.

Anyone interested in renting a stand can do so for $25 per market. Find Woznick at stand number 53 for more information.