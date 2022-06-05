FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized and two homes are damaged after a two-car crash early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of South Clinton and Esmond Streets on reports of a two-car accident, one car flipped over with a person possibly stuck inside. The investigation found the car flipped and hit two houses. It is unclear how the second car was involved.

Police on scene confirmed one person was stuck underneath the car that flipped over. That person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found the other car not on the scene, and are still searching for the driver. It’s unclear how the crash happened or what led to it.

The crash is still being investigated.