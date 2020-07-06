South Central neighborhoods asked for input in community’s future

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Planning & Policy Department and the Packard Area Planning Alliance (PAPA) are asking for input from area residents as part of an update to the PAPA neighborhood plan.

The City of Fort Wayne said that this new plan will establish a vision for the area and make recommendations the help guide future growth, redevelopment and preservation efforts for the community.

PAPA is looking to hear from its residents about their priorities for the area and inviting them to take a 25-question online survey, offered in both English and Spanish. The survey can be found online here.

An online interactive map is available for residents to mark locations they feel are important and share where they would like to see improvements such as bike lanes, parks and more.

“We are excited about this process to set goals and priorities for our neighborhoods,” said Kody Tinnel, PAPA president. “It’s critical that we hear from as many residents as possible so that the final plan reflects the values and priorities of the people who live in the Packard area.”

The final plan will address topics for the community including historic preservation, economic development, housing, marketing, infrastructure and utilities, neighborhood appearance, parks and recreation, transportation, parking, connectivity, public safety, zoning and land use. It is expected to be adopted by late 2021.

PAPA is a coalition of 18 neighborhoods: Broad River, Courts of Woodhurst, Creighton Home, Fairfield, Fairfield Terrace Belmont, Fairmont, Foster Park, Harrison Hill, Hoagland Masterson, Illsley Place, Oakdale, Poplar, Sherwood Pettit, South Wayne, Southwood Park, West Rudisill, Williams Woodland and Woodhurst.