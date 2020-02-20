South Adams Schools hit with ransomware cyber-attack

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — The South Adams Schools district is dealing with a ransomware cyber-attack that took place overnight. Administrators informed staff Thursday morning according to a press release posted on the district website.

All the district’s systems were shut down and normal operations won’t resume until further notice according to the release. Part of their heating system and security cameras were down for a short time Thursday morning while they worked to override the virus.

“We are working with our Cybersecurity firm to work through this unfortunate situation and to create a plan to deal with issues this has created,” said Superintendent Michelle Clouser-Penrod. “We appreciate the support, understanding and patience of all those involved with helping us to successfully navigate this situation.”

The cyberattack has not affected classes, as they’ve remained in session. The South Adams IT department is working with Tetra Defense, Cyber Forensic Firm to bring the computer network back online and server data and files have been backed up.